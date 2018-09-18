Zika vaccine could be key to treat brain cancer, UTMB says

A virus carried by mosquitoes might be the key to treating a deadly brain cancer.Researchers at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston have been using the Zika vaccine to kill the brain cancer known as glioblastoma.It's a deadly cancer that is hard to target.For the past few years, UTMB researchers have used mice to study how Zika interacts with cancer cells.So far, they've only tested mice, but UTMB officials said the results are outstanding.Researchers placed the human form of the cancer cell in the mice, and the rodents that received the Zika vaccine saw the tumors shrink and live much longer.On Eyewitness News at 10, we takes a look at the breakthrough and find out how long it could be before this could be used as a therapy method.