HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC warns your child's cold symptoms could be sign of something more serious

EMBED </>More Videos

Some doctors have noticed an increase in respiratory virus cases in children under age 1.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning parents to monitor their children's symptoms if they become sick with what they think is a cold.

The CDC says it could actually be Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, a common respiratory virus.

Doctors in some parts of the country have noticed an increase in cases of RSV, which looks like the flu or cold, but can lead to bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under age 1.

RSV produces symptoms like fever, reduced appetite, runny nose, cough and wheezing.

It is spread through coughing and sneezing or touching infected surfaces and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

The CDC recommends calling the doctor if your child is having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids or experiencing worsening symptoms.

Health officials say it's best to wash your hands often, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, cover your sneeze and cough, and stay home when sick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthillnesschildrenu.s. & worldchildren's health
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Newark travelers on Christmas Eve possibly exposed to measles
NYC to ban all pharmacies from selling cigarettes
Hospitals to list service costs online Jan. 1
Alcohol and coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman shot in the head found dead outside apartment
1 killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash on Beltway 8
Waitress says armed man asked her for ride to church
Armed man nabbed on way to fulfill 'prophecy' at church
What new Texas laws are in store for 2019?
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
Kid-friendly NYE celebrations to ring in 2019 before midnight
Guatemalan family suing Universal Studios over English-only warning signs
Show More
Gov't shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid
College intern killed by escaped lion
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Houston police K9 injured during search for burglary suspects
Deadly shooting of man inside home may be gang related
More News