Too much sleep might reveal a lot about your health

How long do you sleep? If you consistently sleep more than eight hours, it could do you more harm than good.Scientists say the number of hours you sleep per night reveals a lot about the way you live.A new study says too much sleep may be linked to an early death. The research shows people who sleep for 10 hours a day are 30 percent more likely to die prematurely than those who sleep for eight hours.Sleeping too much could also put you a risk of a stroke or heart disease.The basis of this research simply points to the way people live their lives and how active they really are. Excessive sleep usually means that a person is not getting enough exercise and is simply not that active, even around the house.Doctors suggest a more healthy balance of an active lifestyle with 30 minutes of daily exercise, a good diet and seven to eight hours of sleep.