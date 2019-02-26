Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
LIVE VIDEO
Severe weather road conditions
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
HEALTH & FITNESS
TIMELINE: Turmoil at Baylor St. Luke's
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5158395" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Centeral has been in turmoil after "deficiencies in care."
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KTRK
Tuesday, February 26, 2019 06:52PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center has been in turmoil over the last few months.
Watch the video above to see what has happened at the hospital within the last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
health
hospital
Baylor
blood donations
Houston
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Tested negative for the flu? You might still have it
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Young woman with mechanical heart inspiring others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hail possible with thunderstorms this evening
Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston
Flood control project could close 8 bridges at once
Student with special needs beaten at HS, mother says
Tested negative for the flu? You might still have it
Dad charged after claiming he dropped 2-week-old baby
Jewelry designer's line goes worldwide after start at RodeoHouston
Infant girl and 1-year-old boy possibly thrown off building
Show More
3 accused of faking 18-wheeler safety inspections
Parents, you will sleep again... when your child is 6
REMAINS FOUND: 3rd person unaccounted for after plane crash
Veteran asks for 100 birthday cards but gets thousands
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
More News