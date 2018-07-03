HEALTH & FITNESS

Texas teen receiving cutting edge procedure to lengthen legs

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas teen receiving cutting edge procedure to lengthen legs (KTRK)

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas teen who is suffering from uneven legs is going through a cutting edge new treatment in Austin.

One of Katie Procter's legs is two inches shorter than the other.

At 9 years old Procter got into an accident and broke several of her bones.

Doctors believe that accident stunted the bone growth in one of her legs.

Doctors at Dell Childrens Medical Center in Austin put a nail inside Katie's bone last week, and will use magnets to try to help it grow.

Specialist believe the bone will grow an inch and a half longer in the next 40 days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthdoctorsu.s. & worldTexasAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Hospital turns cleft patients into photo models
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News