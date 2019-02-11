HEALTH & FITNESS

See the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the video to see the healthiest cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

Bria Kalpen
With health care costs on the rise, and the U.S. life expectancy rate is on the decline for the third year in a row, many citizens may be wondering which areas offer the best chance at a healthy lifestyle. WalletHub has the answers in its recently-released 2019 report on America's healthiest and unhealthiest cities.

For this study, the personal finance company compared more than 170 of the most populated cities in the U.S. across 42 key indicators of good health, ranging from cost of medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to fitness clubs per capita.

San Francisco, California, took the top spot this year, and also ranked first in the "Food" and "Green Space" categories. The second place spot went to Seattle, followed by San Diego in third place.

Portland came in fourth overall, and was also named the city with the most healthy restaurants per capita as well as the city with the lowest percentage of adults not eating enough fruits/vegetables per day. The nation's capital, Washington, D.C., ranked as the fifth healthiest city in America, and the city with the most running trails per capita.

Out of 174 cities listed on the report, Brownsville, Texas, was named the unhealthiest city in America, and ranked last in the "Health Care," and "Food" categories.

Houston ranked 72 above Dallas and Corpus Christi.

To view the full report, visit Wallethub.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthgymhealth foodlifestyleu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Suspected measles case reported at La Porte school
Houston Auto Show 2019
Tiny heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car: Deputies
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Show More
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
More News