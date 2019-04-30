Health & Fitness

Your body can handle occasional food binges, study suggests

Researchers have good news for anyone who enjoys indulging in chips and chocolate every once in a while.

Scientists say the body is able to cope with an occasional food binge - like what we all do during the holidays, weekends or vacations.

The study from Deakin University in Australia tested a group of 80 healthy men, who were asked to consume more than 1,000 extra calories per day. For those who over-ate for five days, the body adapted to the extra calories, and the overall weight gain was barely noticeable.

Researchers say the body's hormones are able to "buffer" a surplus in food - although there may be a slight weight increase at first.
