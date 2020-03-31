Shelter-in-place issued for Woodlands retirement community after 12 residents test positive for COVID-19

Stay in your own apartment at all times.

Do not let visitors, including family, neighbors or providers, in your apartment.

Always stay at least 6 feet away from any other person.

Take your temperature twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.

If you develop a fever or cough, call Public Health at 936-523-5040. This line is available 24 hours a day.

If you have trouble breathing, call 911.

Wash your hands, for 20 seconds, using soap at least four times a day, or as much as possible.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a Woodlands retirement community after 12 residents tested positive for coronavirus.The order at Conservatory at Alden Bridge goes into effect Tuesday, March 31 at 6 p.m.No one shall enter or exit the address or individual living units at this address after the deadline.The order says residents may leave the facility before 6 p.m. on Tuesday in order to stay in another household but they must continue to self-isolate and won't be allowed back into the facility until April 13.As of Sunday night, 976 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, and 433 ventilators were being used with a 'strong inventory' of 897 still available, SETRAC reported.According to The Conservatory officials, the facility is not considered a nursing home or an assisted-living facility. It's considered an apartment complex for the 55+ community that offers communal dining and recreational activities."Since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in relation to this facility, all communal activities were suspended, and residents were asked to stay in their individual apartments and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19," read a news release from Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough.The county also released guidance to the apartment complex's residents who choose to stay in their individual units