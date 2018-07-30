Ryan's Challenge: Finding a Cure for VEDS

HOUSTON (KTRK) --He's a little boy with an infectious smile. But three-year-old Ryan Dolliver doesn't know that he's living with a rare and incurable disease.
Ryan has been diagnosed with Vascular Ehlos-Danlos, a tissue disorder that him to lack collagen. The connective tissues that bind Ryan's body together are weak and any of his organs can rupture without cause.
With no treatment for VEDS and little research available, Ryan's parents, Kyle and Katie Dolliver founded the 501 c3 non-profit Ryan's Challenge to raise awareness. They are aiming to set a Guinness World Record for "Most Selfies taken with Media Personalities." Ryan visited ABC13 to add to his selfie count last week.
For more information on Ryan's Challenge and how to donate, click here.