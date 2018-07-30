ABC13 & YOU

Ryan's Challenge: Finding a Cure for VEDS

EMBED </>More Videos

Ryan is on a mission to raise awareness about his life-threatening disease, vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS). (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
He's a little boy with an infectious smile. But three-year-old Ryan Dolliver doesn't know that he's living with a rare and incurable disease.

Ryan has been diagnosed with Vascular Ehlos-Danlos, a tissue disorder that him to lack collagen. The connective tissues that bind Ryan's body together are weak and any of his organs can rupture without cause.

With no treatment for VEDS and little research available, Ryan's parents, Kyle and Katie Dolliver founded the 501 c3 non-profit Ryan's Challenge to raise awareness. They are aiming to set a Guinness World Record for "Most Selfies taken with Media Personalities." Ryan visited ABC13 to add to his selfie count last week.

For more information on Ryan's Challenge and how to donate, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthABC13 & Youterminal illnessHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Amputee fitness trainer inspires others
Angelman Syndrome Clinic opens at Texas Children's Hospital
Quadruple amputee mom earns driver's license
Step into the world of Sherlock Holmes
More ABC13 & You
HEALTH & FITNESS
Bought certain cold medicine? You could get cash back
Study: Gluten-free foods for kids have questionable nutrition
Researchers link diet soda drinking to lower risk of colon cancer recurrence
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston woman killed in weekend shooting in New Orleans
Astros ship Ken Giles to Toronto for suspended Roberto Osuna
Sex offender arrested after escaping Houston halfway house
Red Cross giving out Amazon gift cards for blood donations
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up man's marriage
NEW VIDEO: More video released surrounding doctor's murder
New video shows suspects who killed neighbor helping teen
Teens not wearing seatbelts in Montgomery Co. fatal crash
Show More
Woman crashes ambulance she allegedly stole from Ben Taub
Man talked to wife, great-grandkids until they died in fire
'Whites only' graffiti found on school track in Tomball
Family sues for $100M after duck boat accident that killed 17
'Please don't shoot:' Video released in fatal police shooting of black man
More News