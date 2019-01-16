HEALTH & FITNESS

Poor sleep linked to dangerous plaque buildup in arteries

EMBED </>More Videos

A study found poor sleep can contribute to plaque buildup.

Eyewitness News
There is new evidence that not getting enough sleep may lead to dangerous plaque buildup in your arteries.

Researchers at Tufts University studied nearly 4,000 Spanish men and women and found that those who got less than six hours of sleep were 27 percent more likely to have plaque buildup.

Waking up more frequently during the night made things worse.

Plaque can put people at risk for heart problems, Alzheimer's disease, dementia and other health conditions.

The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsleephealth
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Man fighting liver disease gets UH student's gift of life
Houston Marathon runner's journey with epilepsy
Toddler gets 'super powers' from donated blood
Study: Chocolate is better for your cough than cough syrup
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Houston native among 14 killed in Kenya terror attack
Men found in drug-filled trailer after kidnapping attempt
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
El Chapo accused of bribing ex-president of Mexico
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Astros Golf Foundation unveils 2019 Houston Open dates
Shake Shack Montrose donating portion of proceeds Wednesday
Show More
What to buy and not buy in January
Woman claims she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours
Home where Chris Watts killed family to be sold at auction
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
'Don't Mess with Texas' scholarship applications are open
More News