Oldest living WWII veteran hospitalized for pneumonia

Oldest living World War II veteran hospitalized for pneumonia

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The oldest living World War II veteran in the United States is in the hospital with pneumonia.

The family of Richard Overton, the oldest known World War II veteran, says he was admitted into the hospital last week.

The 112-year-old celebrated his birthday in May.

Overton lives in Austin in a home he built 72 years ago.

He volunteered for service in 1942 and became a member of the army's 188th Aviation Engineer Battalion, an all-black unit that served on various islands in the Pacific.

In 2013, he was honored by President Barack Obama during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

