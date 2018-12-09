HEALTH

Birth months may be linked to high risk of ADHD in young children

EMBED </>More Videos

How professionals are studying the relation between birth month and ADHD.

A recent study suggests children born in August are more likely than children in other months to be diagnosed and treated for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity disorder, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In most states, kids born in August are usually the youngest in their classrooms.

Sometimes, these children are nearly a year younger than some classmates, which researchers say could be part of the problem.

Health experts say this study confirms on a larger scale what some other studies have shown on smaller ones.

But it doesn't account for how kids were diagnosed or if their physicians were following the right protocols to properly diagnose them for ADHD.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthmedicalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
Man recovering from paralysis stands for first time to propose
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
More health
HEALTH & FITNESS
Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests
Students without measles vaccine not allowed in schools
Fatal brain-eating amoeba may have come from woman's neti pot
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teens pull gun out on clerk while robbing smoke shop
Colts defense ends Texans winning streak at 9 games
Residents displaced after fire destroys mobile homes
Yolanda Ford beats 24-year Mayor Allen Owen in Missouri City
Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Ms. Wheelchair Texas shares memorable photo with Bush 41
President Trump's undocumented employees break their silence
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
Show More
Altus Foundation brings Tyra Banks to annual Houston Gala
Parents arrested after 7 children found living in house of filth
Good Samaritan blocks suspects in police chase
8-year-old boy organizes toy drive for hospitalized kids
Legoland offering kids free birthday admission in 2019
More News