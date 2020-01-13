Health & Fitness

New research shows children can burn limited amount of calories

New findings on childhood obesity say weight gain in children is based more on what they are eating as opposed to how much they're exercising.

For adults, it's generally accepted that the more someone exercises, the more calories they burn.

But research published in the "Science Advances" journal states children can only burn a certain amount of calories every day, with the amount dependant on their size.

Scholars found children who were physically active burned the same amount of calories as those who didn't move as much. Diet is still critical in fighting obesity and experts say to sway your child toward eating fresh fruits and vegetables.

As always, a nutritious diet and regular exercise are key to a healthy lifestyle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthchildren's healthweight lossobesityweight
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby taken in stolen car found shivering in cold 20 miles away
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Off-duty officer hit-and-killed while helping elderly woman
Rain and storm chances return to the forecast
Here's where you can meet these Astros players starting today
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Flu leaves 4-year-old Iowa girl blind, family says
Show More
What Deshaun Watson had to say about Coach O'Brien after loss
Texans didn't pull through, but the team is already looking ahead
Texas City disaster survivor shares story of explosion
Dog saves man who was followed home by robbery suspect
Family takes down man who tried to kidnap 6-year-old girl
More TOP STORIES News