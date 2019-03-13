Cypress mother creates hoodie campaign to raise money for daughter's brain surgery

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston area mother is raising money for a life-saving surgery for her 19-year-old daughter.
In December 2018, Rosemary Tucker learned that her daughter, Dyanna Denae Tucker, had a cyst in the middle of her brain.
The doctors informed the family that she would need a surgical procedure to have the cyst removed to avoid life-threatening complications.
The cost for the procedure and medical expenses exceeds $60,000.
Now, the mother has created "Hoodies for Healing," a campaign to sell merchandise that will help pay for her daughters surgery.
"My biggest fear is that I won't be able to come up with the money to help save my daughters' life and ensure that her quality of life isn't compromised by this illness," said Tucker.
Dyanna, who is a nursing student at Prairie View A&M University, is in constant pain with random black-outs and is no longer able to drive alone to class.
But instead of taking a medical leave from school, she endures the pain, and is currently still attending classes.
"I would give up everything I have to see my daughter healed," said Tucker. "There are days that I feel as though I am drowning and don't know if I can keep going anymore, but the love and support we're receiving is keeping us strong. I would love for people to buy a hoodie, or a wristband, or anything they could, but it is my hope and prayer that others just share our story and send their prayers, regardless of whether or not they can help out monetarily."
To help Dyanna Denae, visit GoFundMe.com.
