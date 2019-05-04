Experts say more young people are committing suicide by poison

As suicide rates increase across the United States, more and more young people are turning to poison."The most serious are pharmaceuticals overdoses, but they do everything," said Central Ohio Poison Center director Henry Spiller. "Carbon monoxide, cleaning products."Suicide attempts by young people has more than doubled over the past ten years, and for young females, it has more than tripled.According to data published in the Journal of Pediatrics, between 2000 and 2018, 1.6 million cases of intentional self-poisoning were called in to poison control centers.71 percent of those calls were made by females between 10 and 24 years old.Experts say the key to stopping this epidemic is communication.Parents and loved ones need to be encouraging open communication with their children, and if they need to go a step further, seeking help from a professional.