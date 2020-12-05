These Houston-area hospitals are getting the COVID-19 vaccine first

The first shipment includes 224,250 doses to 109 Texas hospitals in 34 counties on Dec. 14, according to the DSHS.
This supply will be limited to health care workers in an effort to "protect those caring for COVID-19 patients and preserve the health care system's ability to function."
Here is a list of hospitals in the greater Houston area receiving the vaccine along with the number of doses.
Harris County
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital- Baytown - 1,950
Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Cypress - 975
St Lukes Hospital At The Vintage Houston - 975
TCH Main Houston - 3,900
HCA Houston Healthcare - 1,950
Texas Children's Hospital West Campus - 975
UT MD Anderson Cancer Center - 4,875
LBJ Hospital - Harris County Hospital District - 1,950
Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center - 5,850
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights - 1,950
Memorial Hermann SE Hospital - 1,950
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center - 2,925
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital - 975
Ben Taub General Hospital - 1,950
Houston Methodist West Hospital - 975
Houston Methodist Hospital - 5,850
CHI St Luke's Health - 5,850
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital - 975
Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital - 975
HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast - 975
University Of Texas Medical Branch - 975
Montgomery County
Texas Children's Hospital - 975
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital - 975
Kingwood Medical Center - 975
Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital - 1,950
Fort Bend County
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital - 1,950
Galveston County
University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospital - 2,925
