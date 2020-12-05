COVID-19 vaccine

These Houston-area hospitals are getting the COVID-19 vaccine first

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of State Health Services released information Friday about which Texas hospitals will receive the first week's share of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the number of doses.

The first shipment includes 224,250 doses to 109 Texas hospitals in 34 counties on Dec. 14, according to the DSHS.

This supply will be limited to health care workers in an effort to "protect those caring for COVID-19 patients and preserve the health care system's ability to function."

Here is a list of hospitals in the greater Houston area receiving the vaccine along with the number of doses.

Harris County



Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital- Baytown - 1,950
Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital Cypress - 975
St Lukes Hospital At The Vintage Houston - 975
TCH Main Houston - 3,900
HCA Houston Healthcare - 1,950
Texas Children's Hospital West Campus - 975
UT MD Anderson Cancer Center - 4,875
LBJ Hospital - Harris County Hospital District - 1,950

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center - 5,850
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights - 1,950
Memorial Hermann SE Hospital - 1,950
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center - 2,925
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital - 975
Ben Taub General Hospital - 1,950
Houston Methodist West Hospital - 975
Houston Methodist Hospital - 5,850
CHI St Luke's Health - 5,850
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital - 975
Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital - 975

HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast - 975
University Of Texas Medical Branch - 975

Montgomery County



Texas Children's Hospital - 975
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital - 975
Kingwood Medical Center - 975
Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital - 1,950

Fort Bend County



Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital - 1,950

Galveston County



University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospital - 2,925

