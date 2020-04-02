How to make face masks from materials found at home

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to intensify in the United States, the mayor of Los Angeles is asking everyone there to wear a face covering in public.
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention originally advised against the use of face masks for healthy people, research increasingly suggests coronavirus infections are being spread by people who have no clear symptoms. The CDC is now reevaluating guidelines, taking into consideration how face masks affect transmission.
"I think there's some rationale that we should utilize them much more than we do at the present time," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official.
Face coverings, however, must be worn without taxing critical stores of N95 masks needed by medical professionals.
"You are not doing surgery at home or during your shopping, so you don't need these masks. They are harder to fit. They are less comfortable," said Jeremy Howard, a research scientist at the University of San Francisco.
Instead, fabric masks, scarves or bandanas should work just fine -- as long as the material allows you to breathe while wearing it. "Good Morning America"
found these helpful tutorials that you can use regardless of experience.
DIY Face Mask with Sewing MachinePrepare the mask:On 8/14 inch piece, right sides together, sew 1/4 inch seam, creating tube. Turn right sides out, press seam and fabric. Make 3 pleats, approx. 1 inch each in size, using steam or pins to hold. Mask will be approx. 3 to 3.5 inches in width. Sew 1/4 inch seam on each side of mask, securing pleats. Trim seam allowance.Prepare the ties:Fold in half and press (3/4 inch). Open tie back up. Fold each edge in to meet middle (3/8 inch/0.375 inch) and press. Fold in half again, securing raw edges inside and press. Each tie will be approx. 3/8 inch in width.Assembly:Align center of tie with side of mask, open tie so edge of mask fits snugly inside. Pin. Sew tie to mask, seam will be very short. Get as close as able while still catching all fabric. You are just attaching the mask to the tie at this point, not sewing the whole tie yet. Repeat for other tie and other side of mask. Sew down edges of tie, securing raw edges inside. Seam is very short. You will stitch over where mask is already attached. This is good because it helps reinforce. Repeat for other tie and other side of mask.Click here for a video tutorial from Deaconess Hospital.
