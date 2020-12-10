Houston hospitals ready for thousands of vaccine doses for workers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Doses of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in the Texas Medical Center in just days after an FDA panel endorsed emergency use authorization on Thursday.Multiple hospital systems told Eyewitness News they expect to receive thousands of doses next week. The vaccine will go first to healthcare workers. The experts said it will likely be spring or summer 2021 before the general public will have access to the vaccines.Meanwhile, Houston Methodist said they expect 13,000 vaccines in the first shipment next week.UTHealth anticipates it will begin to receive vaccines for employees later this month, with additional shipments arriving as supplies are available.Memorial Hermann released the following statement when asked for comment:St. Luke's Health also released a statement: