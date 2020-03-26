HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD is canceling its food distribution sites while it re-evaluates the program.
HISD had been providing food at several locations in a partnership with the Houston Food Bank.
HISD released the following statement:
We have been made aware that an individual present at one of HISD's Wednesday food distribution sites is now under self-quarantine as a precaution due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
As a result, the food distribution sites operated by the Houston Independent School District in partnership with the Houston Food Bank on Thursday and Friday have been canceled.
"This is a difficult decision to make, but the safety of the community, staff, and volunteers is our top priority," Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.
Families in need of food can participate in the City of Houston's curbside meal program at 47 community centers by visiting HoustonTX.gov.
HISD cancels food distribution sites after coronavirus exposure
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More