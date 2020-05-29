Health & Fitness

Harris County building temporary hospital at NRG - again

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the construction -- and subsequent removal -- of emergency medical shelters at NRG Park in April, Harris County Public Health is working on a smaller replacement in the same area.

The county put in an application with FEMA for approval for the replacement, requesting $2 million from the agency.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's office says the temporary hospital will include 150 beds inside NRG Arena.

The facility will house coronavirus patients in the event hospitals become overrun with admissions.

RELATED: Medical shelter built at NRG Park for emergency coronavirus use

The county has been pre-positioning since April, but does not have a date for when the facility will be up and running at this time.

County officials contracted with Garner Environmental Services to coordinate the construction of the original non-congregate medical shelter.

Commissioners saw what happened in other areas when hospitals were overrun, and authorized up to $60 million to build the original emergency medical shelters.


Video above shows shelters being built in the orange parking lot at NRG Park.

The large shelter had four medical tents, one administrative tent, one pharmacy tent and two trailers in place to support mental wellness and patient discharge.

It included 250 beds to start off, with a capacity of 2,000 beds.

County officials hope the federal government will eventually reimburse them for the project.

The video above is from previous reporting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronavirus testingnrg parkcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Justice for George Floyd protest march happening in downtown
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
Fort Bend deputy constable killed in accidental shooting
Deputy shot to death hours before daughter set to graduate
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
4 kids inside home when man tried to set it on fire, officials say
Show More
Mom left 4 small kids alone to get hair done, deputies say
A look back at Houston-area friendly fire incidents
Temperatures climb through the weekend
Massive US-59 closure could delay your weekend plans
Trae Tha Truth heads to Minneapolis for George Floyd
More TOP STORIES News