Harris Co. teaming up with Walgreens to expand COVID-19 testing sites

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There will soon be more options for people looking to get tested for coronavirus.

Harris County leaders have teamed up with Walgreens to expand COVID-19 testing sites across the county.

Judge Lina Hidalgo is offering details of the expansion at a briefing of the county's coronavirus response on Thursday.

Harris County has a total of nine testing sites at no cost. Most require you to pre-register, but there is no residency requirement. That means, you can drive in from a surrounding county and get tested.

READ MORE: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston area

Meanwhile, Walgreens began administering COVID-19 antibody blood tests to Houston first responders on Thursday in a move Fire Chief Samuel Pena is calling "a huge help" for the department.

"It's just one more avenue, and it gives us a quicker return," said Pena.

The tests were made available for first responders including Houston firefighters and police officers.

READ MORE: Houston first responders to begin COVID-19 antibody tests
