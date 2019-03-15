children's health

Girl dies at Houston hospital after flu diagnosis

The Houston Health Department says the child was between the ages of 5 and 17 years old.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A girl has died from the flu in the Houston area.

The Houston Health Department reported Friday she was between the ages of 5 and 17 years old, and had pre-existing conditions and multiple organ failure.

Officials said the girl was hospitalized most of the last month and died the last week of February.

The girl tested positive for Influenza B after a sterile swab, the health department said.
