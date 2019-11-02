Health & Fitness

Earn $3,300 by getting the flu and letting researchers at Duke study you

DURHAM, N.C. -- You may want to give this a shot: Participants have the chance to get paid to intentionally get infected with the flu--specifically the H1N1 virus.

Researchers with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will pay healthy adults up to $3,300 to participate in the study.

Researchers want to closely monitor the symptoms of H1N1 to better understand how the virus works and how to control it.

NIH is only accepting 80 people in the study. To enroll, participants must be between 18 to 49 years old.

Volunteers will then be given a nasal spray containing a strain of the seasonal virus.

If you're interested in participating, contact a nurse at 1-866-410-6333, vaccine@slu.edu, or click here (refer to study IRB # 30552).

"(National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) investigators have been pioneers in contemporary human influenza challenge trials," said NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. "These trials provide a powerful tool to study many aspects of influenza disease progression and also can help to efficiently assess new treatments and vaccine candidates."

There are four trial sites in total including Durham's very own Duke University, Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development in Missouri and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in Ohio.

The National Institutes of Health expects to have preliminary trial results in May 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamfluduke universitydukeflu season
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'You took away people's best friend': 10-year-old remembered
Teen says peers attacked her because she's Latina
Homicide investigating scene of fatal shooting in W. Houston
Man found shot in car after possible drive-by shooting
British fans react to the Texans being in London
Chick-fil-A apologizes after misleading email to customers
Pleasant Sunday with moisture returning next week
Show More
SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD
DeAndre Hopkins offers free tickets to fans
Turn back time: Daylight saving time ends
Interactive movie experience opens in Candytopia's space
What the Rockets fan who punched NBA coach said in court
More TOP STORIES News