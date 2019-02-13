HEALTH & FITNESS

Community rallies together to help PVAMU student pay for surgery

Nursing student gets help with brain cyst surgery from Trae Tha Truth

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Upon entering the first year of her nursing undergraduate studies at Prairie View A&M University, 19 year old Dyanna Denae Tucker's world was turned completely upside down.

On Dec. 26, after being misdiagnosed by two previous physicians, she was rushed to the emergency room.

A scan found a cyst located in the middle of Dyanna's brain.

"She has a marble cyst in the middle of the brain," said Rosemary Tucker, Dyanna's mom.

In November she began to have debilitating headaches that made it difficult for her to perform her daily functions. Still determined, she continued to attend classes daily, and is now currently in her second semester. However, her day-to-day functions have been compromised.

On Jan. 5, the doctors informed family that she would need a surgical procedure to have the cyst removed to avoid life-threatening complications.

Dyanna's fear is that being away from her studies will make her goal of becoming a neonatal nurse more difficult to attain.

Instead of taking a medical leave from school, she endures the pain, and is currently still attending classes. Her vision is now blurry, she's in constant pain with random black-outs and is no longer able to drive alone to class.

Dyanna's doctors currently have her surgery scheduled for May 29, at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The cost for the procedure and medical expenses exceed $60,000 and that is money the family does not have.

Her mother who owns Blessties Christian Apparel and Accessories in Cypress started making hoodies hoping to raise money for her surgery.

Rapper Trae Tha Truth and other family friends came out to show their love and support for Dyanna.

Trae said, "When it comes to situations like this it's something that the city knows I'm always going to step up."

Her mother said, "I told God I'll give up the cars the business the house if you can just heal her."

To help Dyanna Denae, visit GoFundMe.com.
