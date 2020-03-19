Free Houston-area drive-thru coronavirus testing underway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6027986" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is why Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is upset with government response with COVID-19 tests.

Thursday, March 19: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Friday, March 20: 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Monday, March 23 - Friday, March 27: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Those who may be experiencing symptoms of coronavirus can now be tested for free.Testing began Thursday, March 19, nearly a week after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced it would begin.According to Dr. Joe Varon with the United Memorial Medical Center walked through the process that he says takes four to 24 hours to get the results."Once you come to see us, you will go through a brief screening. If we believe that you need to be tested, you will go through a registration department, and have a very easy nasal/swab test that will take a few minutes to do," Varon said during a conference. "If you are coming to us because you think you have COVID-19, you need to be isolated for a minimum of 14 days."President Donald Trump signed a Congressional bill on Wednesday that allows people with symptoms of the coronavirus to be tested for free.The process is something that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says she is not happy with, but they are working to figure out the next steps."The testing has not been moving fast. Tests that should've been done in January, produced, have not been done but we have a light at the end of the tunnel," Lee said.The free-of-charge testing will take place at United Memorial Medical Center, located at 510 West Tidwell, on the following days and times:Varon says they will treat anyone, regardless of their insurance status - insured or uninsured.