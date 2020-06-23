Health & Fitness

Fort Bend County issues new mask order

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Fort Bend County issued a new order on Tuesday mandating businesses to require wearing of face coverings.

The new order goes into effect at midnight on June 25.



This comes days after Harris County issued its mask order, which requires residents 10 years old and older to wear a covering over their face to help prevent the spread of the virus.

"Maybe we are tired of COVID, but it looks like COVID is not tired of us. It's around here," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said during a briefing.

The new order says all businesses located within the county must require its customers and employees to wear a mask while inside.

Every business must also post a visible sign stating the warning.

"It is about helping our community recover and helping our community combat this unprecedented time," said George.

In addition to the new order, George also reported what he described as a 'dark milestone' and announced the county has officially surpassed 50 coronavirus deaths.

He also reported to total case count now stands at 3,172.

"It's an exponential growth and it concerns us," said George.

The judge said about 17,500 Fort Bend County residents responded to a recent survey about the new mask order.

"Out of that, a whopping 77.5 percent of the respondents said they are in favor of it," explained George.

