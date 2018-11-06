RECALL ALERT: Duncan Hines is recalling some of its cake mixes over salmonella concerns. Full details here: https://t.co/Wmq0lPxwFl pic.twitter.com/cvq1WG8drD — Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) November 6, 2018

Four kinds of Duncan Hines cake mix have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination.ConAgra Foods is voluntarily recalling Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti, and Classic Yellow cake mixes.The FDA said there have been at least five confirmed cases of salmonella.According to ConAgra, several people told health investigators that they ate the cake mix before their symptoms started.As part of the ongoing investigation into the salmonella outbreak, the FDA is inspecting the ConAgra facility where the cake mixes were produced.Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.The FDA also reminds consumers not to eat raw cake batter.on the cake recall.