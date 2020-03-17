Clinic offering drive-thru testing for coronavirus in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston clinic has started drive-thru testing for coronavirus just days after Mayor Sylvester Turner said sites would be up by mid-week.
The My Family Doctor clinic has opened up a testing site in the 6400 block of Hillcroft Street near the Southwest Freeway. [Ads /] According to a Facebook post, the clinic is limited to supplies for coronavirus testing and will only be able to test visitors who are at high risk for the disease or those who meet the CDC criteria for testing. The testing will be done Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those who are not eligible for the test may still be seen at the facility to receive treatment for their illness or screening for other diseases. [Ads /] At this time, the clinic says they are working with patients' insurance but those who are uninsured can get a test for $150.
