Chick-fil-A closes dining rooms, moves to drive-thru, takeout amid coronavirus concerns

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Chick-fil-A announced it would temporarily close dining rooms across the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Sunday, the restaurant said some locations would transition to drive-thru service only, while others may offer takeout, delivery or mobile ordering options.
Previously, the chain closed its playgrounds, began charging for beverage refill, and only offered meals in carry-out packaging.
"We know these are challenging times, but we'll continue to do our best to serve you," Chick-fil-A said in a written statement.
Saturday, ABC News reported Taco Bell is considering a similar move and equipping its US locations to transition to drive-thru and delivery only.
As of Monday morning, at least 3,774 people in the United States have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of those cases, 69 people have died and 12 people have recovered.
