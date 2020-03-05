Health & Fitness

Channelview HS employee family member under quarantine for COVID-19

CHANNELVIEW, Texas -- An employee with Channelview High School notified officials that a member of her family was under quarantine for COVID-19.

Channelview ISD said it has been in close contact with state and local officials and indicate that there is little to no risk to its schools.

Here's the official statement from Channelview ISD regarding the situation:

"The Channelview Independent School District believes the safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our top priorities. In an effort to keep you informed, we want to notify you of a report that was made at Channelview High School. This morning, an employee notified the administration that one of her family members was under quarantine. Channelview ISD has been in close contact with state and local officials, and indications are there is little to no risk to our Channelview schools. We want to assure you that we will continue to follow all safety measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control."



