Health & Fitness

Caught without a mask in this Texas county? Prepare for a $1K fine

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A county in Texas, which covers a portion of South Padre Island, says violators may face a $1,000 fine if they're caught not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a newly issued order, Willacy County is requiring every resident older than 5 years old to wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas.

This comes as the U.S. Surgeon General changed its tone after learning there's a good amount of asymptomatic spread of the virus.

If people are caught not covering their nose and mouth, they face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 in Willacy County.

To view the full order, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexashealthsocial distancingtexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Where is coronavirus in Houston? Check zip code tracker map
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers to students in need
Gov. Abbott to announce decision about schools this week
Pleasantly cool weather until the weekend
Harris Co. Attorney makes website to report price gouging
Show More
ABC13 news team connecting virtually with students
Air Force pays visit to Las Vegas hospital with a show
Man loses legs falling off I-45 to avoid semi that killed 2 others
RodeoHouston promises huge 2021 season
293 workers at meat packing plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News