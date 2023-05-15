Deadline to appeal Harris County appraisal values is May 15

Monday, May 15, is the last day to protest your property market value from Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The protest deadline for many home and business owners is May 15 for properties in Harris County. Here's what you need to know.

Property owners seeking to protest their 2023 appraised property values with the appraisal review board must do so by May 15 or within 30 days of receiving an appraised value notice, whichever comes later.

Harris County residential and commercial properties saw year-over-year increases of 16% and 21%, respectively, due to high demand, said Roland Altinger, the Harris Central Appraisal District's chief appraiser, in an April 18 news release.

"Texas law requires that property be appraised at its Jan. 1 market value," Altinger said in a May 3 news release. "The purpose of the appraisal is to allocate the tax burden fairly among all owners of taxable property. The actual amount of tax due is determined by the tax rate set in the fall by the governing body of each jurisdiction such as county, city, school district or MUD."

Appeals can be filed online; brought in person to the HCAD's office at 13013 Northwest Freeway before 5 p.m. May 15; or mailed to P.O. Box 922004, Houston. If mailed, the appeal must be postmarked by May 15.

Visit the county's appeal website to learn more about the steps for filing an appeal.

Late protests can be filed for "good cause," which is determined by the appraisal review board.

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.