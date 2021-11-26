Harris County Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'moderate'

The video above is from a previous story.
"Significant" is the second highest level and calls for minimal contact with others unless you are vaccinated. "Moderate" is the third highest level and calls for unvaccinated residents to get the shots to avoid a winter spike.
"With key trends moving in the right direction, we've reached another encouraging milestone," said Hidalgo. "As the holiday season moves into full swing, I encourage everyone to do their part to help us avoid a winter spike other areas are facing. Vaccines for everyone, including children, as well as booster shots are now widely available on-demand across Harris County. Celebrate this amazing time with the peace of mind that you're doing what is right to protect yourself, your family and your friends by getting vaccinated."
This comes after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant, omicron. President Joe Biden's administration announced the U.S. will be restricting travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday in response to the new variant.
The "moderate" level signifies a more controlled level of virus transmission in the county. Under this threat level, fully vaccinated individuals may resume regular activities without wearing a mask or socially distancing themselves, except where required by law, rules or regulations, including local businesses, schools, or workplace guidance.
The COVID-19 vaccine is still available at no charge for all Harris County residents. For locations and hours, visit the Harris County Public Health website.
These are the four levels of the COVID-19 threat system for Harris County:
- Level 1 - Severe (red) Stay Home
- Level 2 - Significant (orange) Minimize All Contacts
- Level 3 - Moderate (yellow) Stay Vigilant
- Level 4 - Minimal (green) Resume Normal Contacts