Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo to announce new 'Stay Smart, Do Your Part' vaccine campaign Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to launch a new COVID-19 vaccine campaign Thursday.The grassroots and paid advertising campaign is aimed to engage residents who may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.According to Hidalgo's office, the campaign will be titled "Stay Smart, Do Your Part," and it will highlight the safety and efficacy of vaccines.Hidalgo will join local health officials Thursday at noon to announce the new project. ABC13 will stream the announcement live in the video player above.Newly released vaccine data from Harris County shows that Black and Hispanic communities are under-vaccinated.The data that is available shows 48.3% of vaccinated residents in Houston and Harris County are white, 13.4% are Asian, 12.45 are Black, 11.3% are Hispanic or Latino and 14% is listed as "other," according to city data. When comparing those percentages with the population of each race countywide, more white and Asian residents are being vaccinated compared to Hispanic and Black residents.The city of Houston's Health Department says Hispanics have accounted for 55% of COVID-19 deaths, compared to 21% of Blacks and 18% of whites, and 5.5% of Asians.Across the country, the CDC data shows that, compared to whites, Hispanics are 1.7 times more likely to get COVID-19, four times more likely to end up in the hospital, and almost three times as likely to die.A study from the University of Houston found that one-third of Texans are likely to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, and that reluctance is found to be especially true among communities of color.The study comes as CDC data recently revealed that, of those vaccinated in the first month, only 11% were Hispanic, five percent were Black and six percent were Asian.