COVID-19 vaccine

Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo to announce new 'Stay Smart, Do Your Part' vaccine campaign Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to launch a new COVID-19 vaccine campaign Thursday.

The grassroots and paid advertising campaign is aimed to engage residents who may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Hidalgo's office, the campaign will be titled "Stay Smart, Do Your Part," and it will highlight the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Hidalgo will join local health officials Thursday at noon to announce the new project. ABC13 will stream the announcement live in the video player above.

RELATED: New numbers show Black, Hispanic communities under-vaccinated
EMBED More News Videos

Not only has COVID-19 disproportionately affected minority communities, but coronavirus vaccine distribution has been extremely limited for them as well. ABC13's Ted Oberg breaks down why this is happening and what is needed to serve these communities better.



Newly released vaccine data from Harris County shows that Black and Hispanic communities are under-vaccinated.

The data that is available shows 48.3% of vaccinated residents in Houston and Harris County are white, 13.4% are Asian, 12.45 are Black, 11.3% are Hispanic or Latino and 14% is listed as "other," according to city data. When comparing those percentages with the population of each race countywide, more white and Asian residents are being vaccinated compared to Hispanic and Black residents.

The city of Houston's Health Department says Hispanics have accounted for 55% of COVID-19 deaths, compared to 21% of Blacks and 18% of whites, and 5.5% of Asians.

Across the country, the CDC data shows that, compared to whites, Hispanics are 1.7 times more likely to get COVID-19, four times more likely to end up in the hospital, and almost three times as likely to die.

A study from the University of Houston found that one-third of Texans are likely to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, and that reluctance is found to be especially true among communities of color.

The study comes as CDC data recently revealed that, of those vaccinated in the first month, only 11% were Hispanic, five percent were Black and six percent were Asian.

SEE ALSO: How access paired with distrust is impacting Hispanic communities getting COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Even as vaccine mega-clinic appointments fill up in just minutes, a new study shows one-third of Texans would say no to the shot.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecampaigncovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World's first alternating dose vaccine study launches in UK
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Vaccine incentives: Are they a good idea?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Old Facebook glitch exposes users' phone numbers
Vaccine incentives: Are they a good idea?
Cold front on the way, chilly rain possible Friday
Over 400 jobs available now in the Mahatma Gandhi District
World's first alternating dose vaccine study launches in UK
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Show More
Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond after failing to tell them he moved
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
Former police officer charged with murder in death of Andre Hill
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
Golden Globes: 3 women make history with best director nominations
More TOP STORIES News