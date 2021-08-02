Health & Fitness

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg tests positive for COVID-19

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has COVID-19, according to a tweet from her office.

Ogg, who is fully vaccinated, has been experiencing "mild symptoms" and is in quarantine, her office said.



The news comes on the same day that the United States hit a milestone in those being vaccinated, at 70%, and on a day where announcements of these cases are becoming more and more frequent.
Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina also announced today that he, while vaccinated, also tested positive for COVID-19.

In a major retreat in the Deep South, Louisiana ordered nearly everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks again in all indoor public settings, including schools and colleges And other cities and states likewise moved to reinstate precautions to counter a crisis blamed on the fast-spreading variant and stubborn resistance to getting the vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
