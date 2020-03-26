Coronavirus

Houston-area recovery fund set up in midst of COVID-19 crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With 135 coronavirus cases in Harris County and counting, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Thursday a new recovery fund aimed at helping those most impacted economically by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund has been established with the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

"In the Greater Houston area, many households already struggle to make ends meet. With public events, schools and workplaces closing, low-wage workers living paycheck to paycheck may experience unprecedented financial hardship. With schools closed, the demand for affordable child care and emergency food assistance will increase exponentially," the recovery fund's website states. "The Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund will help the most vulnerable of our neighbors meet their basic needs and will help impactful nonprofits in our area serve our community through the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic aftermath."

According to the recovery fund, the 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE will be able to connect people in need at all hours of the day. In addition, a COVID-19 Community Impact Survey will enable local nonprofits to understand the economic needs of households impacted by the pandemic.

You can also make a donation on the recovery fund's website.

SEE ALSO: Stay 'Houston Strong' by helping these charities helping you during COVID-19 outbreak

While Harris County is set on the generosity aspect of the outbreak, the number cases expanded. The 135 coronavirus cases is based on 16 new patients identified Thursday. So far, 13 people have recovered and one person has died in the county.

SEE MORE: Stay Home - Work Safe order in effect for Houston, Harris Co.
EMBED More News Videos

Now that the stay home, work safe order is in effect, here are some of the most common questions about what it means for the community.



RELATED: What we know about COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How teens are coping with COVID-19
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News