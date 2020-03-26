Houston-area recovery fund set up in midst of COVID-19 crisis

The Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund has been established with the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.
"In the Greater Houston area, many households already struggle to make ends meet. With public events, schools and workplaces closing, low-wage workers living paycheck to paycheck may experience unprecedented financial hardship. With schools closed, the demand for affordable child care and emergency food assistance will increase exponentially," the recovery fund's website states. "The Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund will help the most vulnerable of our neighbors meet their basic needs and will help impactful nonprofits in our area serve our community through the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic aftermath."
According to the recovery fund, the 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE will be able to connect people in need at all hours of the day. In addition, a COVID-19 Community Impact Survey will enable local nonprofits to understand the economic needs of households impacted by the pandemic.
You can also make a donation on the recovery fund's website.
While Harris County is set on the generosity aspect of the outbreak, the number cases expanded. The 135 coronavirus cases is based on 16 new patients identified Thursday. So far, 13 people have recovered and one person has died in the county.
