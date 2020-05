HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Constable Ted Heap posted a warning for residents in the Houston area.Heap asked the community to be on the lookout for rose blooms encased in globes filled with what appears to be water, but is liquid methamphetamine.Deputies uncovered the boxes of globes as a part of a narcotics investigation. They discovered and confiscated almost 100 gallons of liquid meth.If you own or find one of these globes, please contact the Precinct 5 Constable's Office at 281-463-6666.