Texas clocks in as 5th hardest-working state in US, survey says

The government reported that the economy added 315,000 jobs last month, down from 526,000 in July and below the average gain of the previous three months.

In the 1980s, disco queen Donna Summer sang the praises of a blue-collar woman in the hit tune "She Works Hard for the Money." If the song were to be updated for this decade, it might morph into an ode to the hardworking women and men of Texas.

A new ranking from personal finance website WalletHub puts Texas at No. 5 among the hardest-working states. The Lone Star State repeated its fifth-place showing from last year. In the 2022 study, Texas is preceded by North Dakota, Alaska, Nebraska, and South Dakota. The slackers, it appears, are in bottom-ranked New Mexico.

WalletHub evaluated each state based on 10 metrics. In the Labor Day-timed study, Texas earned an especially high mark for the average number of hours worked per week (ranked fourth).

In July 2022, nearly 14.6 million people were part of the state's civilian workforce (which excludes active-duty military personnel), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That month, the state's unemployment rate stood at 4%.

