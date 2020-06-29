Coronavirus

3 dead, 1 blinded in New Mexico after allegedly drinking hand sanitizer

Three people have died, three others are in critical condition and one person is permanently blind after apparently drinking hand sanitizer that contained methanol, New Mexico health officials said Friday.

The state Department of Health said the cases were reported to the New Mexico Poison Control Center, with the first coming in early May. The other cases occurred since May 29.

The health department confirmed that the cases were related to alcoholism. Authorities have noted that people with substance abuse issues, particularly within the homeless community, have been known to use sanitizer and other products as a substitute for alcohol and liquor.

Health officials have warned against drinking hand sanitizer, and officials said the use of hand sanitizers containing methanol for any purpose may result in poisoning. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently warned consumers not to use nine brands of sanitizers that contained methanol.

READ MORE: FDA issues warning about 9 Eskbiochem hand sanitizers

A toxic form of alcohol, methanol can cause kidney damage, blindness and death. It may be fatal when inhaled, applied topically or ingested.

State Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel said there is an antidote, but the earlier someone gets treated for methanol poisoning, the better the chance of recovery.

RELATED: Expert reacts to viral Facebook post claiming hand sanitizer exploded after being left in hot car
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew mexicopoisoncoronavirusnationalcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldpandemiccovid 19 pandemicalcoholcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Houston's traffic patterns are changing - again
Chase Rice facing criticism after video shows packed TN concert
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
People crowd downtown club in wake of Gov. Abbott's orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Archbishop with Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has COVID-19
People crowd downtown club in wake of Gov. Abbott's orders
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
Judge Lina Hidalgo in isolation after potential exposure
Houston-area homeless population could increase in 2021
Scammers using fake antibody test to steal info, FBI says
Fewer rain showers this week, but the dust will return
Show More
Houston's traffic patterns are changing - again
Chase Rice facing criticism after video shows packed TN concert
Little Caesars hands customer pizza with pepperoni swastika
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
What officials are doing to keep safe during runoff election
More TOP STORIES News