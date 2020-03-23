Society

Houston-area couple spreads Halloween cheer in March amid coronavirus pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is spreading Halloween cheer a little early this year as she's bringing trick-or-treating to children who have been stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Strickler family decided to decorate their front yard with pumpkins and said they think right now is the perfect time to scare up some fun.

Her mask and music are proof that Halloween is Amber Strickler's favorite day of the year.

"I love to share it and I love to dress up, and I love scaring kids," said Amber.

Amber and Andy had plans to remake their home from their celebration back in October but then the weather interrupted their plans.

"The rain just totally took that away," said Amber.

So, the Stricklers grabbed the Mike Myers mask and hit the streets of their neighborhood, passing out candy, from a safe distance.

"Snickers, Three Musketeers, Starburst, Skittles," said Amber. "We gave away around 450 pieces of candy."

The Strickers told all their neighbors their exact route through the subdivision so everyone had a chance to grab a goodie.

Two hours later, the first Halloween on wheels was a huge hit.

The Strickers were surprised to see so many kids and their parents getting into the spirit of things.

"That part was fun to see that parents still had costumes on," said Andy. "My wife mentioned we even had a dog dressed up as a Santa Claus."

The Stricklers' plan to make their home a Halloween house on Wednesday, and will toss candy to the kids who pass by if they are staying a safe distance away.

Although many are worried about coronavirus, this type of event can really lighten up the mood and help people take a deep breath and maybe relax.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE RELATED LINKS:

Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus

92-year-old gets sweet birthday surprise while social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

Memorial Hermann staff dances and plays games to keep spirits up



UPDATED MAP


Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhalloweencommunity strongcoronavirustrick or treatcostumeshaunted house
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News