H-E-B ranked top retailer in Texas

The San Antonio-based grocery store chain is now the top retailer in Texas, and one of the top 20 merchants in the nation, according to the National Retail Federation.The list recognizes companies according to its sales. In 2017, H-E-B's retail sales came in at $21.94 billion with only 330 stores.That store number is lower than most of the companies ahead of H-E-B in the rankings, including Walmart with 5,328 stores and Kroger with 3,902 stores.This news comes five months after Business Insider named H-E-B as the "best grocery store in the U.S." back in March.