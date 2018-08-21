H-E-B ranked top retailer in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

H-E-B takes top spot in Texas retailers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
The San Antonio-based grocery store chain is now the top retailer in Texas, and one of the top 20 merchants in the nation, according to the National Retail Federation.

The list recognizes companies according to its sales. In 2017, H-E-B's retail sales came in at $21.94 billion with only 330 stores.

That store number is lower than most of the companies ahead of H-E-B in the rankings, including Walmart with 5,328 stores and Kroger with 3,902 stores.

This news comes five months after Business Insider named H-E-B as the "best grocery store in the U.S." back in March.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Police: Man in country illegally charged with murder of Mollie Tibbetts
Man accused of shooting Katy mom from moving vehicle free from jail
Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign chairman, found guilty of 8 financial crime charges
Michael Cohen reaches plea deal for campaign finance violations stemming from Trump hush money
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Residents escape 2-alarm fire at veterans' home in Midtown
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Show More
Chris Watts, accused of killing family, appears in court
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Pharmacy heist suspect wanted in multiple states captured in Conroe
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Post Oak Little League team slides in mud after tough loss
More News