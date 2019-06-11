Gunsmith shop owner held suspects at gunpoint during burglary: HPD

HPD arrests two suspects after a chase following a break-in at a gun store off of Elmview. Police are searching for additional suspects in the area near Blalock and Longview. pic.twitter.com/jVDpPdHiiS — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) June 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four men have been arrested following a chase and burglary at a gunsmith business in the Spring Branch area.Police said they are also looking for three other suspects.It started around 3 a.m. Tuesday when the owner of the business in the 1700 block of Elmview heard the alarm go off.Police said he confronted the burglars and held them at gunpoint. Five suspects ran off and two were caught close to the scene. Police said one of the suspects was bitten by a K9 and was taken to a hospital.Two other suspects left in a white pickup truck and led officers on a chase that lasted about 15-20 miles and could be seen from Transtar cameras.It ended near the intersection of Willie and Terrell on the northeast side. Those suspects were also arrested.ABC13 cameras captured investigators pulling several rifles, handguns, bolt cutters and other tools from the white truck the suspects were driving.There's no word on what charges they may face.