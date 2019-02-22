Gun-toting grandma shoots at man trying to break inside home

EMBED </>More Videos

Gun-toting grandma shoots at man trying to break inside home

JACKSON COUNTY, Georgia (KTRK) --
A great-grandmother in Georgia says she learned a thing or two about courage this past week.

The 79-year-old grandma, Gwendolyn Agard, says someone tried to break into her home this week.

"I've always said, 'Don't ever let anybody come in and run you out of your own house,'" Agard said.

The burglar broke out a window to get in, and that's when Agard's courage kicked in.

"I said to him, 'You come down these steps and I'll blow your fu***** brains out.' That's exactly what I said," Agard described.

She fired two shots at the suspect, but missed. When deputies arrived, they found the man hiding inside a bedroom closet.

"That's why I say she's my hero. That she could do this at her age, I was very impressed. I'm thankful the good Lord took care of her," mail carrier Connie Oliver said.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including home invasion.

SEE ALSO: 'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man trying to get into her home

EMBED More News Videos

A grandmother shot a suspect police say was exposing himself.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldburglaryGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gunman opens fire on group from roof, killing 2
Barbed wire put at border in El Paso to stop illegal crossings
Crime on METRO platforms up double digits in last year
Man says Gerald Goines falsely linked him to drug house
Virgin Mary appears on Rosenberg family's home
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
Astros' star offers tickets to fan who quit job for baseball
Southwest responds to complaints after reported system-wide issue
Show More
Woman escapes attempted rape using her morning coffee
Man victim of tailgate theft a second time
Alleged drunk driver nearly hits man after veering off street
How you can get hired if you have a criminal record
Officer-involved shooting forces closure on Beechnut
More News