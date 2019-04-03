Gun misfire caught on video during Subway restaurant robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man seen robbing a Subway restaurant in southeast Houston at gunpoint.
On March 27, police said the suspect went into the Subway restaurant located at 9025 Cullen Blvd. and immediately pulled out a gun as he was approaching an employee behind the register and demanded money.
The newly released video shows the man pulling the trigger, but for reasons unknown, the gun didn't fire. As he's getting away, video shows the robber slipping and falling at the door. Police said the suspect got away in a red four-door new model vehicle with window tint.
The suspect is decribed as a white male, 5'7" to 5'11" last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, black shoes and possibly has a tattoo near his left eye.
If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
