Crime & Safety

Gun misfire caught on video during Subway restaurant robbery

EMBED <>More Videos

Police said the suspect pulled the trigger on an employee as he demanded money, but the gun didn't fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man seen robbing a Subway restaurant in southeast Houston at gunpoint.

On March 27, police said the suspect went into the Subway restaurant located at 9025 Cullen Blvd. and immediately pulled out a gun as he was approaching an employee behind the register and demanded money.

The newly released video shows the man pulling the trigger, but for reasons unknown, the gun didn't fire. As he's getting away, video shows the robber slipping and falling at the door. Police said the suspect got away in a red four-door new model vehicle with window tint.

The suspect is decribed as a white male, 5'7" to 5'11" last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, black shoes and possibly has a tattoo near his left eye.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonrobberycaught on tapesubwaycaught on videocaught on cameraguns
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Charges dropped for former deputy accused in Denny's death
Socialite cleared of wrong-doing in photo shoot incident
DEATH AT DENNY'S: Fight, fatality, fallout of fateful night
Worker who died in KMCO explosion identified
911 call revealed during teen's trial for parents' murders
Super Bowl shoving case against NFL star headed for dismissal
Fireworks building in north Houston catches fire
Show More
Deputy opens fire on man who allegedly tried to run over her
Crosby residents thrown into chaos after KMCO explosion
What we know about the KMCO plant fire victims
New social media challenge has officers posing in bluebonnets
High school robotics team builds power wheelchair for 2-year-old
More TOP STORIES News