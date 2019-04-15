Loaded gun in diaper bag goes off, injuring man and daughter, police say

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama -- A man with a loaded gun in a diaper bag shot himself and his daughter in what seems to be an unfortunate accident, police say.

Alabama police say the gun went off as the father was changing his daughter's diaper inside a car.

The bullet reportedly went through the child's leg before lodging in the man's chest.

The child is going to be ok, but her father is in serious condition.

Police say the shooting appeared accidental and haven't said if charges will be filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamachild injuredaccidental shootingu.s. & worldman shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News