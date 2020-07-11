Health & Fitness

Gov. Abbott announces more resources, including Medical Task Force to help fight COVID-19 in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has been working with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Trump administration to ensure the medical needs of Texans will be met as the state responds to COVID-19.

Abbott said that additional federal resources have been activated and are being sent to Houston to combat COVID-19.

The additional resources include an Urban Area Medical Task Force from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) that will arrive in Houston on Monday, and a Disaster Medical Assistance Team from U.S. Health and Human Services that has just been deployed.

These resources add to a DOD Urban Area Medical Task Force that just began operating in Bexar County, as well as, seven federal assessment teams operating in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, McAllen, Laredo and El Paso this past week.

"Texas is grateful to the federal government as well as the president and vice president for working swiftly to provide additional resources to the state as we work to mitigate COVID-19 and care for our fellow Texans," said Abbott. "We will continue to work with our local and federal partners to ensure all resources and needs are met throughout the state."

The video in the post in from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustongreg abbottcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott warns of 'lockdown' if virus spread doesn't slow
2 women found dead after shooting in Upper Kirby area
Vanessa Guillen may have been harassed, Army officials said
Army agrees to probe into handling of Vanessa Guillen case
Texas Medical Center has enough beds, not enough staff
Man rescues two women from burning car in Denver Harbor
Hometown hero overcomes adversity after fleeing to U.S.
Show More
Patients turned away from hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
Child dies after being hit by teen driver without license
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
Here's what we know about plasma donations preventing COVID-19
Boy under 6 months old dies from COVID-19 in Corpus Christi
More TOP STORIES News