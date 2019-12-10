Grandmother's Christmas decorations stolen for 3rd time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Every Christmas, Margaret turns her home into a winter wonderland.Her yard is known to attract dozens of onlookers. It was covered in massive inflatables, but now they're gone.Two men crept into her yard and one by one snatched up the Christmas inflatables."It hurts when you get up at six in the morning and someone takes joy out of the world," said Margaret.This isn't the first time the Grinch came around to steal the decorations. The same thing happened in 2013 and 2016."I couldn't believe that somebody would do it again," said Margaret.She does it all for the kids."I like to see the kids. They knock on the door and call me Nanny," said Margaret.It's her piece of joy around the holidays. A time that's not always easy for Margaret without loved ones she's lost. Most recently she lost her son-in-law. The decorations were a true family custom"It was important to him. I lost two sons too and it was important for them," said Margaret.The kids don't have much to see right now, so she put up signs to let people know what happened.The sign reads, "Sorry kids, some sorry person took all the blow ups again. Merry Christmas."Margaret has some advice to the culprits and anyone else who feels like robbing Christmas"My granddaughter says I need to watch my mouth so I'm going to be good, but I could tell you it's not right," said Margaret. "Get a job and work. It's not worth it. You're just taking so much from yourself. Your self-respect."