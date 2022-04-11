Pooja Shares Her Creamy Olive Dip Recipe

Bring some new flavor to your next party! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you an awesome new recipe, that is sure to be a favorite for your friends and family! Pooja Lodhia is in the GOYA kitchen whipping up Creamy Olive Dip! Fresh and full of flavor this unique snack is a great way to elevate the spread at your next family function or potluck!
This Week's Recipe: Creamy Olive Dip
Ingredients
1 Jar (6.75 oz.) GOYA Manzanilla Olives Stuffed with Pimientos, drained and finely chopped (about 3 cups)
2 Pkgs. (8 oz. each) Cream Cheese, at room temperature
Cup GOYA Mayonnaise
Small Onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
1 Tsp. GOYA Sazonador Total
2 Tbsp. finely chopped Chives, divided
Instructions
Step 1 - In a medium bowl, using whisk, beat together cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth.
Step 2 - Stir in olives, onions, Sazonador and 1 tbsp. chives.
Step 3 - Transfer dip to refrigerator; chill until cold and firm, about 30 minutes.
Step 4 - Sprinkle dip with remaining chives. Serve with crackers or vegetables.
