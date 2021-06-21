Beat the Summer heat with Pooja's Ice Cream Sliders!

Summer is here and with it comes that Texas heat! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you an easy recipe that's sure to help you beat the heat. Pooja shares her ice cream slider recipe, using GOYA Maria Cookies and your favorite toppings. It's a perfect treat for the kids on a hot summer day, and so fun to make!
This Week's Recipe: Ice Cream Sliders
Ingredients
Goya Dulce de Leche (Milk Caramel Spread)
GOYA Maria Cookies
Ice Cream: Your Favorite Flavor(s)
Ice Cream Toppings (Sprinkles, chopped nuts, chocolate chips, candy, etc.)
Instructions
Step 1 - Using a butter knife, spread 1 tsp dulce de leche on the backside of each maria cookie. Arrange cookies on a plastic-lined baking tray.
Step 2 - Using a 2-oz ice cream scoop, or heaping tablespoon measure, spoon ice cream on half of the cookies. Top ice cream with remaining cookies to form mini ice cream sandwiches; press down gently. Transfer sheet to freezer; freeze until firm, about 1 hour.
Step 3 - Using a butter knife, trim the edges of cookies to smooth edges. Place nuts, candy bars and/or sprinkles on separate plates. Roll edges of cookies in toppings. Serve immediately.
