Glover Elementary student escapes abduction attempt while walking home from school

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A quick-thinking elementary school student managed to escape a would-be kidnapper, Fort Bend ISD officials say.

The incident happened last week in the Quail Run subdivision. According to a letter that went out to parents at Glover Elementary, a child was getting off her school bus when a man approached her and asked her to go for a walk with him. When the man reached for the girl, she reportedly kicked him and ran away. The girl was not physically hurt in the incident.

The man fled the scene in an unidentified white car. He is described only as a middle-aged white male.

Principal Nikki Roberts wrote that the incident was reported to school officials and that FBISD police are increasing patrols in the area.

Parents are reminded to talk with their children about the importance of safety strategies around strangers.

We're hearing from the 10-year-old girl who used her family's code word to thwart a potential kidnapping.

